Riot Swim Bixi Bikini Bottom in Neutral. - size M (also in L, S) Riot Swim Bixi Bikini Bottom in Neutral. - size M (also in L, S) 87% nylon 13% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Side tie closure. Item not sold as set. RIOR-WX25. BIXI-B-COCO. For swimwear that's equal parts sexy and flattering, Riot Swim is about to be your favorite brand. Black-owned and founded in 2016 by model Monti Landers, the swimsuits range from high-waisted bikinis to ruched one-pieces that will make you feel confident. The bestseller, the Echo, gives you legs for days, perfect cleavage, and it doubles as a bodysuit.