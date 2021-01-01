Breville BJB815BSS 3X Bluicer Pro, Blender & Juicer in one, Brushed Stainless Steel

The Breville 3X Bluicer Pro is a blender and juicer in one; With a 3.5 inch wide chute, Cold Spin Technology, 5 one touch programs and 10 speed settings, you can extract fresh juice straight into a 50 oz jug and create smoothies, cocktails and much more The 3X Bluicer Pro's versatility allows you to blend, juice or combine fresh juice with blended mixes to enjoy all the nutrients, creating more vibrant, healthier creations; Maximize the freshness and get 3X the flavors, variety and fun 5 ONE TOUCH PROGRAMS: Use the Smoothie and Green Smoothie programs to enjoy silky and smooth textures; Turn ice into snow with Pulse/Ice Crush and easily create fresh cocktails with the Frozen Cocktail one touch program; Auto Clean function for easy clean SPACE SAVING DESIGN: Save space using one base to blend, juice or bluice; With the pulp bin located behind the brushed stainless steel base, the 3X Bluicer Pro features a new and unique space saving design for a better use of your countertop space KINETIX BOWL AND BLADE SYSTEM: The bluicer combines the functionality of a powerful blender with some food processing tasks for versatility and convenience; Crush and chop to turn ice into snow, fold and aerate for creamy smoothies and soups COMPATIBLE WITH THE VAC Q: The Vac Q removes air from the jug before blending, providing smoother textures, brighter colors and richer flavors to your blend; The vac Q is sold separately COLD EXTRACTION SYSTEM: The Breville bluicers Cold Spin Technology allows juice to flow up and through the stainless steel cutting disc surrounded by an Italian-made mesh filter to ensure an insignificant temperature increase, less than 1.8°F SHORT PREP TIME: The Breville 3X Bluicer Pro features a 3.5 inch feed chute, allowing you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting; Juice directly into the jug or use the juice nozzle attachment for mess-free juicing straight into a glass ACCESSORIES, CAPACITY AND SETTINGS: Juicing Jug, Pulp Jug and Cleaning Brush; 50 oz Jug and 3.2 qt Pulp Bin; 10 Speed Settings and 5 One Touch Programs WARRANTY: 2 Year Limited Product Warranty; Power: 1100 Watts; Voltage: 110 to 120 Volts, Manufacturer: Breville