Bjork Debut Weekend

Known for not playing things safe, Bjork's tireless efforts to push boundaries has made her an incredible source of inspiration. A wild hybrid of genres and styles, she took the soul of the UK's underground pop and brought it to mainstream airwaves worldwide. Bjork could also easily teach a master class on music videos, as she continues to keep them relevant, post the MTV era, in a way that few others can. Celebrate the legacy of an impressive 25-year solo career that's defined by restless energy and a prevailing sense of newness. Bjork's energy captivated the '90's, and this debut style weekend tee is set to be a repeatable choice when you're aching to return to everyone's favorite decade. THE SPECS ~Made from a soft 100% cotton, with a perfect hand feel and worn in look~An intentionally oversized tee, made from a heavier loose knit cotton jersey with a classic crew neckline and slightly longer sleeves - perfect for cuffing. Made to fit you big, there's no need to size up to achieve your borrowed from the boys look~Made by your team of Daydreamers in Los Angeles~Size S measures chest width: 19 3/4" length: 26"