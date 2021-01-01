Tucano BKTUG-L 17.3" Tugo Large Travel Backpack

Durable backpack, designed to fit the maximum size of carry-on luggage allowed by airlines (IATA). Tugò L has two convenient front pockets that are ideal for storing travel accessories, and a padded rear compartment to protect a Notebook up to 17.3"; this allows for quick access to your laptop, which makes airport checks faster. The main compartment has a capacity of over 35 litres, and is perfect to store everything you need while travelling. The zip pulls of the main compartment are also compatible with use of a padlock, so as to always be sure to protect its content. Included are 4 adjustable straps on the sides of the backpack, a chest strap and two sturdy handles to assist in placing the backpack in the overhead bins in planes and trains.