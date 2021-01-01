Form meets function with the versatile comfort of the Blundstone BL1614 Original 500 Chelsea Boot! Leather boots in a round toe silhouette feature twin goring for easy on and off. Blundstone recommends ordering a half size up for a Wide fit. Uppers of premium leather. Removable comfort footbed. SPS Max Comfort system provide optimum shock absorption. Cushioned midsole for supportive comfort. Durable, slip-resistant TPU outsole provides durable wear. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 4 oz Circumference: 10 1 2 in Shaft: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size AU 11 (US Men's 12), width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.