The Blundstone BL1617 Lace-Up Boot boasts a classic silhouette with a comfortable interior fit that will complement your relaxed style. Style number: 1618. Blundstone recommends ordering a half size up for a Wide fit. Premium leather upper. Traditional lace-up closure with fabric laces and sturdy metal eyelets for a secure fit. Sturdy back pull strap. Breathable fabric lining. Removable comfort EVA footbed for underfoot support and comfort. Cushioned PU midsole for comfort and shock absorption. Durable TPU outsole is slip resistant and offers excellent grip and stability. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 4 oz Shaft: 5 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size AU 10 (US Men's 11), width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.