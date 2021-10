As you plan for sunny days spent by the shore, don't forget a pair of slip-on sandals for easy beach-to-dinner transitions. Here, intricately looped straps make these slides stand out from the crowd. About beek Best friends Birgit and Kenna joined forces in 2014 to launch beek, a line of quality leather sandals crafted by artisans in Mexico. Each sole is molded over 48 hours for optimal support and exceptional comfort, ensuring years of wear.