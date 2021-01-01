Barska Blackhawk 10x42 WP Binoculars, Black

The Barska® 10x42 Blackhawk Binoculars provide clarity to your hunt, while the durable construction performs in the harshest conditions. BAK-4 prisms and multi-coated optics deliver clean and clear images. Easily set the diopter adjustment to your preference. The sealed O-ring construction keeps water and fog out of the main housing to ensure longevity. Update your hunt with the visual performance of the Barska® 10x42 Binoculars. FEATURES: BAK-4 prisms and multi-coated optics deliver bright and crisp images Long eye relief for comfort Individual diopter adjustments Twist-up eye cups Diamond-textured rubber covering for non-slip grip Waterproof and Fogproof Focusing System: Center Magnification: 10x Prism type: Roof Prism Glass: BAK-4 Field of View (ft. @1000 yds.): 315 ft. Objective Lens: 42mm Color Lens: Green Lens Exit Pupil: 4.2mm Eye Relief: 17.5mm Close Focus (ft.): 6.5' Weight: 24 oz. Includes carrying case, lens covers, neck strap, and lens cloth Model: AB11842