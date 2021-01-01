The Big Agnes Blacktail 3 Person Tent is a spacious tent for 3 people. Light enough to go backpacking, while still making it comfortable after putting in plenty of miles on the trails. Dual doors and vestibules make exits and entries simple and quick and 2 vents at the fly help move air and reduce condensation. Whether you're hunkering down through a storm or snoozing on a hot summer night, it'll offer a home away from home. Features of the Big Agnes Blacktail 3 Person Tent Light enough for the backcountry, strong enough for the front country Features two doors and two vestibules Storm flaps on vestibule zipper Symmetrical pole structure with pre-bent poles for increased head space Dual-zipper door is smooth closing and the discrete seam design creates a clean, modern aesthetic Dual-zipper door allows for easy entry Use only one zipper for quick reach-through access Quick stash door keeper on tent body door makes stowing unzipped door quick and easy Media pockets enable clean earbud-cord routing from phones or other devices Two fly vents for increased air flow and reduced condensation Low vent feature on the vestibule doors for more air flow while still providing vestibule coverage Velcro tabs connect fly to pole structure providing perfect pitch and extra stability Ready to pitch with pre-cut guylines and tensioners attached to fly Reflective guy lines and webbing on tent corners Multiple interior loops for attaching gear lofts, accessories and mtnGLO tent and camp lights Stake and Storage 4 Interior mesh pockets, 2 media pockets and 8 lightweight aluminum hook stakes Gear loft loops included Pole Details Lightweight aluminum pole system with prebends Plastic clips attach tent body to pole frame Fabric Details Fly and floor Are polyester Fly and floor have 1500mm waterproof polyurethane coating Tent body is polyester breathable and polyester mesh All seams taped with waterproof polyurethane tape