Origins Blade Runner Energizing Shave Cream, 5 fl oz.

Good To Know:100% Vegetarian* & Gluten-Free *Contains cruelty-free honey or beeswax What It Is: Feel blades glide with no resistance as skin-conditioning Kukui Nut Oil and smoothing Soybean Oil help give you a close, friction-free shave. Plus the aroma of invigorating Coriander, Eucalyptus and Peppermint helps boost energy so you're ready to face the day. We Formulate Without: Parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, formaldehyde, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), mineral oil, petrolatum, paraffin, diethanolamine (DEA), polyethylene beads & animal ingredients (except cruelty-free honey & beeswax).