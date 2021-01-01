Blair Cashmere Sweater Dress - 0 - Also in: 2, 1, 3

A luxe approach to loungewear, this sweater dress is made from our supremely soft Italian eco cashmere and features a relaxed silhouette with a knot detail at the neckline. Side slits allow for easy walking or styling it with a long boot. Our model is 5.8 feet (173 cm) and wears our size 1 (the equivalent of a size small). Size 1 measures 46 inches (117 cm) long; side slits are 13 inches (33 cm). The dress is meant to fit comfortably loose. We recommend purchasing your regular size. Content: 100% Italian Eco Cashmere Easy care instructions: - Wash by hand in cold water using a light detergent; lay flat to dry. - For new wash machines, you may use the sweater wash cycle with cold water and the dry cycle with low heat. - The item can also be organically dry cleaned. Made in Romania