Blair Jewelry Case

A Limited Edition Jewelry Case for the Modern Woman You're getting ready for dinner after a long flight and you have a giant, gold-and-silver ball of a necklace to untangle. While it might be the most obvious travel hack, investing in a jewelry organizer means you actually know what pieces you have and you'll no longer be the one untangling earrings with dainty necklaces. BLAIR is the jewelry folio made to last and meet your leather obsession. Designed to lay flat and take up minimal space, it's made of full-grain leather with a gentle suede interior to keep your accessories safe from scratches, clean and shiny. It then rolls into a compact pouch with a leather chord to ensure the clutch stays closed. Details include individual pockets for storing necklaces, bracelets, earrings, a removable ring bar, and even a hair tie clip.