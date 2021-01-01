G. Label Blair Jumpsuit in Army Green, Size 0: We didn’t have to dig too far through the archives—Blair was an easy Core Collection contender because it’s quintessential G. Label. Jumpsuits are more relevant now than ever, and we’ve made this one even easier with a zip-up detail in front. The uncomplicated shape is accented with a standing collar up top, our signature puffs at the shoulders, and slightly angled pockets at the hips. And while the look feels fitted, it’s actually quite relaxed—with wide cropped legs done in plain-weave poplin selected specifically for its all-around ease of movement. Body: 100% cotton; Contrast: 100% viscose Dry clean only Made in Italy Measurements (from size 4): 19 1/4" chest, 16 1/2" waist, 22" across hip, 21 3/4" inseam.