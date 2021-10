Elevate your comfortable style with the Eberjey Blair - The Boardwalk Shorts. Elastic waistband with tie-closure. Curved hem. Hand pockets. 48% modal, 48% pima cotton, 4% spandex. Hand wash, dry flat. Made in Peru. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 27 in Outseam: 12 in Inseam: 12 in Front Rise: 17 in Back Rise: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.