An intricate woven texture distinguishes a double-band slide sandal set on a low, walkable wedge that provides just-right lift. The footbed is cushioned with latex and cork and offers excellent arch support. Slip-resistant treads help with traction on wet and dry surfaces. 1" heel (size 39) Adjustable hook-and-loop strap Cushioned cork-and-latex footbed with arch support Leather upper and lining/synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes American