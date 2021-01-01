Splits59 Blake Techflex Sports Bra in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Splits59 Blake Techflex Sports Bra in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Poly blend. Made in China. Hand wash. UnpaddedElastic banded hem. Double layered fabric. Chafe-free, flatlock seams. Racerback. Item not sold as a set. SPLR-WI51. A6014. High-performance is apart of the Splits59 brand DNA. The LA based line is full of innovative activewear for women that blends advanced fabrics with sleek silhouettes. With features like quick-dry sport performance fabrics, flat seams, fluff threads and plush elastics each piece is design to keep you looking fabulous and feeling great while going the extra mile.