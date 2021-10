Byredo 3.3 oz. Blanche Eau de Parfum Collector's Edition This striking new collector's edition marks a first in Byredo history as Blanche is reimagined with a white cap and labelless, completely clear bottle; a classic undressed to its most essential form. A longstanding icon in the Byredo catalogue, Blanche explores the smell of texture and skin; bodies slipping beneath fresh sheets; laundry baskets filled to the brim; a punch of detergent. An aldehyde hit softens into delicate rose; t.