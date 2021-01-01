Blanket Lined Selvedge Denim Jacket in Indigo

What's better than your favorite denim jacket? A Blanket Lined Selvedge Denim Jacket that you can wear deep into cold weather. The exterior of the jacket is medium-weight (12.5 oz) selvedge denim fabric, and the blanket lining is sourced for us from Japan by the textile gurus at Three Looms. It has a soft hand feel like a brushed flannel. The silhouette features two chest pockets and two slant, hand pockets. Details include shank buttons, brushed twill on the interior of the hand pockets and selvedge ticking on the inside front of the jacket.Selvedge Denim is 100% Cotton; Made in China; Blanket lining is sourced for Todd Snyder by Three Looms; Two flap chest pockets; Two slant hand pockets; Selvedge detail on the interior; Style Number OU152B9412;