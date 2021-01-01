[BLANKNYC] mens Denim Jacket, Lost in Paradise, Large US

BREAKING FASHION SINCE 2007: [BLANKYNYC] exploded onto the fashion scene with a ramped up urban attitude and stripped-down irreverent edge, creating approachable clothing and obsession-worthy fits, fabrics, and designs without sacrificing quality THE PERFECT DENIM TRUCKER: These casual trucker jackets are the perfect addition to a womans wardrobe for spring and summer fall or winter. Wear over neutrals or make a bold statement with a splash of color. Dress up or down and wear over a cami, crop or tank top. These jackets are a timeless classic that never goes out of style and are always trendy PREMIUM QUALITY: Trucker jackets are made from premium denim with real functional pockets. The material is soft and provides a nice stretch that remains comfortable to wear throughout the day. SIZING + CARE: XS-L and available in several denim prints and washes so you are sure to find your favorite. Machine wash cold with like colors, do not bleach, tumble dry low, iron low. Please reference the Size Chart Fit Guide for additional sizing information FULL LINE: Be sure to check out the rest of [BLANKNYC]s clothes for coordinating jackets, pants, jeans, shirts, loungewear, matching sets, tops and more, sold separately. Perfect for Christmas party, Clubbing, Halloween, Valentines Day Gifts for her, Fancy night outings. Faux leather coats are all season's hot fashion trend.