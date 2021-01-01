From [blanknyc]

[BLANKNYC] Women's Reeve Shorts

$17.60 on sale
($88.00 save 80%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

BREAKING FASHION BOUNDARIES SINCE 2007: [BLANKYNYC] exploded onto the fashion scene with a ramped up urban attitude and stripped-down irreverent edge, creating approachable clothing and obsession-worthy fits, fabrics, and designs without sacrificing quality Tie-Dye Five Pocket SIZING + CARE: 24-31 (women’s US pants size 0-12). Machine wash cold with like colors, do not bleach, tumble dry low, iron low. Please reference the Size Chart Fit Guide for additional sizing information PERFECT GIFT: Be sure to check out the rest of [BLANKNYC]s clothes for coordinating jackets, pants, jeans, shirts, lounge wear, matching sets, sweat suits, tops and more. Christmas, Clubbing, NYE, Halloween, Valentines Day Gifts for her, Mens, Womens, Girls sold separately.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com