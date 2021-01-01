The ASICS Blast FF 2 is an excellent choice for indoor or outdoor sports, offering advanced support and flexibility. TRUSSTIC component helps stabilize the foot during side-to-side and turn back motions by wrapping the rear lateral portion of the midsole while allowing smooth transitions in between each stride. DYNAWRAP technology offers supportive panels that are designed to wrap the foot with a secure hold during sudden turns or side-to-side movements. FLYTEFOAM Propel technology in the midsole allows a better bounceback to deliver powerful transfers from one foot to the other on the court. No-sew mesh application that promotes a customized feel by adapting to the foot's natural motion, this style also features a more supportive fit. Traditional lace-up closure for a secure fit. Padded tongue and collar offer all-day comfort. Round toe silhouette. Upper made from textile and synthetic material. Lining and insole made out of textile material. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.