G. Label Blau Button-Up Top in Navy, Size 4: Blau is back with the same casual-cool vibe as last summer, in a new reach-for-it-year-round hue. Fit-wise, it’s decidedly boyish, with modern details like boxy elbow-length sleeves, hidden buttons, and utility-inspired flap pockets. Plus, it’s done in a fuss-free Italian poplin that’s as lightweight and luxurious as it sounds. French-tuck it, full-tuck it, leave it loose—anything goes.100% cotton Made in Italy.