Fitbit Blaze Leather Accessory Band, Small, Brown

Customize your fitness tracker with the ruggedly stylish Fitbit Blaze™ Leather Accessory Band. Compatible with your Fitbit Blaze™ smart watch, this interchangeable band elevates your style so you can seamlessly transition from the gym to the office. An adjustable band allows for a customizable fit that keeps you comfortable all day. Change up your look with this leather Fitbit band. FEATURES: Interchangeable accessory bands for Fitbit Blaze™ smart watch Leather material is rugged and classic Adjustable band for added comfort Customize your fitness tracker Does not include Fitbit Blaze™ tracker device (pebble) Style: FB159LB Fitbit SIZE CHART: Small = Wrist Circumference 5.6’’-6.7’’ Large = Wrist Circumference 6.7’’-8.1’’