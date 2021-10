Nike Blazer Low '77 Sneaker in White. - size 7 (also in 10, 10.5, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Nike Blazer Low '77 Sneaker in White. - size 7 (also in 10, 10.5, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Leather upper with manmade sole. Made in Vietnam. Lace-up front. Padded tongue with low cut, padded collar. Retro Swoosh design on side. Solid rubber sole with herringbone pattern adds traction, durability and heritage styling. NIKR-WZ493. DC4769-104.