Basketball silhouette meets vintage aesthetic in this Vintage Suede iteration of these Blazer Mid '77 sneaks from Nike. Autoclave construction fuses the outsole to the midsole for a streamlined look. Featuring exposed foam on the tongue + vintage treatment on the midsole for an old-school look, suede uppers and a non-marking rubber outsole in a herringbone pattern for optimal traction and durability. Content + Care. Suede, rubber Spot clean Imported