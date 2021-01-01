Bleached Kill Jacket - IV - WOMEN L / MEN S - Also in: VI - MEN L, V - WOMEN XL / MEN M

This collection\'s take on the classic "Kill" design is crafted from bleached denim. As usual, it\'s constructed with two pieces of denim sewn together, leaving a raw edge finish. The garment is then washed and bleached to get the true vintage look. Tailored in Italy for a relaxed and slightly oversized fit. The black and golden knitted jacquard back is a returning detail as are the Western-style front chest pockets and metal stud front placket. -COMPOSITION-CARE- denim:100%cotton knit:35%polyamide 30%wool 30%acrylic 5%polyester This collection\'s take on the classic "Kill" design is crafted from bleached denim. As usual, it\'s constructed with two pieces of denim sewn together, leaving a raw edge finish. The garment is then washed and bleached to get the true vintage look. Tailored in Italy for a relaxed and slightly oversized fit. The black and golden knitted jacquard back is a returning detail as are the Western-style front chest pockets and metal stud front placket.