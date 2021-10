Let the world know that you are just as fabulous as your little girl out on the field or the court with this shirt. Wear this tee to all the football, basketball, wrestling, swimming, lacross, or soccer games. This Bleachers & Bling Its A Cheer Mom Thing Cheerleading T-shirt is designed and printed to be fitted. For a more loose fit, please order a size up. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem