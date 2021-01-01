bareMinerals Blemish Remedy Foundation Clearly Pearl 02 (6g)

Regain skin confidence with bareMinerals Blemish Remedy Foundation, a weightless, mineral powder foundation with buildable, medium to full coverage. Formulated with Aspen Bark and Tea Tree Oil to help promote a clearer complexion, the foundation buffs effortlessly into skin, concealing the appearance of blemishes, imperfections and redness whilst expertly eliminating shine. The non-drying makeup will leave skin looking smoother, naturally perfected and healthier-looking. Dermatologist-tested. Non-comedogenic.