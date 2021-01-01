bareMinerals Blemish Remedy Foundation - Clearly Almond

Achieve a flawless complexion with bareMinerals Blemish Remedy Foundation in 'Clearly Almond', a mineral powder foundation with gentle yet effective formulation. Lightweight and creamy, the powder foundation buffs effortlessly into skin, delivering flawless coverage that blends seamlessly to help conceal imperfections. It contains a dose of Aspen Bark and Tea Tree Oil to help promote clear, healthier-looking skin, and its camouflaging properties help to reduce the appearance of redness, pores, oil and shine. Non-drying, the makeup will leave skin looking flawless and perfected. Non-comedogenic. Dermatologist tested.