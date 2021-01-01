bareMinerals Blemish Rescue Skin-Clearing Loose Powder Foundation - Deepest Deep 6C

Calm, clear and cover acne and imperfections with this full coverage loose powder foundation, which is formulated with 0.5% salicylic acid to quickly resolve acne breakouts, plus oat protein to soothe and nourish skin. The mineral pigments in this acne makeup provide breathable, buildable full coverage with a natural-matte finish that lasts all day. Unlike many acne treatments that dry the skin, bareMinerals BLEMISH RESCUE™ Foundation contains a Moisture Mineral Complex to keep skin hydrated, while a blemish-busting mineral blend of zinc, sulfur and Kaolin clay work together to mattify skin and purify pores, and phytosphingosine optimizes skin's defenses against bacteria. This one-of-a-kind loose powder foundation is clinically shown to clear acne in as little as 3 weeks* and prevent future breakouts, all while maintaining skin's essential moisture. This foundation is specifically formulated to be used as part of a skin-clearing makeup routine with the Seamless Buffing Brush with Antibacterial Charcoal and bareMinerals BLEMISH RESCUE™ Anti-Redness Mattifying Primer. bareMinerals BLEMISH RESCUE™ CollectionFULL OF CLEAN ACNE-FIGHTING COVERAGEFREE OF IRRITATING DRYNESSCALM. CLEAR. COVER. This first of its kind skin-clearing clean makeup regimen resolves current breakouts and prevents future ones while maintaining skin's essential moisture, making it the perfect match for adult acne. Salicylic acid, a blemish-busting mineral complex and a blend of soothing ingredients help calm and nourish acne-prone skin, while mineral pigments provide confidence-boosting coverage for a clearer, healthier-looking complexion. PROVEN RESULTSIn an independent consumer test:- Clinically shown to clear acne in as little as 3 weeks- 90% of participants saw improvement in their acne after 6 weeks- 96% showed an improvement in skin texture immediately after application- 100% showed improvement in skin's hydration* *Based on a 6 week clinical study of 30 women *Based on a 4 week clinical study of 28 women. For very deep cool skin with a red hue. Color: DEEPEST DEEP 6C