Blending Is My Cardio - Cosmetologists Makeup Artist Tote Bag

Blending Is My Cardio - Beautician Makeup Artist Apparel Perfect for salon owners and estheticians. Whether you do makeup as a job or a hobby, you will love this cute Makeup artist definition design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.