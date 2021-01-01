Blendtec Blender Cookbook for Beginners: 600-Day Gluten-Free, Vegan Recipes for Smart Peaple to Master Your Blendtec Blender Andaym Bleg Author

A gentle cleanse, a healthier lifestyle and a comprehensive guide for your blender.The Blendtec Blender Cookbook for Beginners has a Varity of simple, delicious, easy-to-prepare recipes for the blender, it will show you how to make Beverages & Smoothies, Soups, Dips, Milks, Pureed Food, Snack and Desserts in the blender. Whatever your health goals, daily routine, or fitness regimen, this cookbook presents perfect meals for every occasion.Here's what you'll find in this Blendtec Blender cookbook:Convenient labels-This Blendtec blender cookbook makes it easy to pick the perfect meal with labels that let you know whether dishes are fast, family favorites, vegetarian, and more.Tips for successful food preparation-Whether you're a novice or someone who can't cook, this cookbook provides advice on how to make breakfast and brunch, breakfast mains , soups, dressings, drinks, including juices, and desserts.Clean and energy efficient life-It can keep your kitchen cleaner and saving more energy compared to traditional blender. Get it now and do yourself a big favor!