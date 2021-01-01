Blessed Aunt Funny Auntie Bestie Aunt, Auntie Tote Bag

Blessed Aunt is a funny Auntie in an awesome design to wear on any special occasion and have fun with family and friends, it's a new idea graphic to show love to your Aunt. Show Love to your Aunt, Blessed Aunt funny Bestie design to celebrate Birthday, Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.