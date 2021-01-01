Blessed Family Dinner Pumpkin Autumn Thanksgiving Turkey Tote Bag

Awesome Thanksgiving design for everyone who loves family holidays and feels blessed having a great dinner with their loved ones! Honor the past and pilgrims and celebrate Turkey Day with turkey and sides at the festive Thanksgiving table! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.