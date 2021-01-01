Viper Blitz Tungsten Steel Tip Darts, Black/Silver

Ensure your shots stick when you throw the Viper® Blitz Tungsten Steel Tip Darts. Utilizing a rotating shaft system using Spinster™ aluminum shafts, you’ll land firm and decisive shots round after round. The wide glide flights easily zip through the air and add an extra layer of style, while the Viper® TacTech case keeps your darts and accessories together in a sleek package. Nail your throws with the Viper® Blitz Darts. FEATURES: Steel tip darts Knurled barrel with grooves and rings Aluminum Spinster™ shafts with locking holes rotate in the air to greatly reduce deflections Barrel Material: 95% tungsten Includes six wide glide flights, six spare Viperlock nylon shafts, a dart mechanic repair tool, and a TacTech case TacTech case has hard shell and foam lining