From dunlop

Dunlop Blizzard Unisex Mens/Womens Winter Wellington Boot / Rain Boots (Green) - 11.5 - Also in: 7.5, 15, 8, 14, 9, 7, 13, 11, 6, 10, 4

$97.70 on sale
($127.99 save 24%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

The Dunlop Blizzard Wellies are ideal for the winter months, designed with a fully waterproof outer, combined with a thick, fleece lining and padded collar offering excellent insulation in cold weather. - For traction on icy and slippery surfaces, these Dunlop wellington boots also benefit from a robust rubber outsole with a multi-directional lugs providing good grip. - 100% waterproof. - Padded collar with drawstring tie. - Thick fleece lining. - Deep grip for traction. - Dunlop logo. - Synthetic upper, Textile inner, Synthetic sole. - Gender: Unisex Adult

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com