Tom Ford 56MM Blue Block Cat Eye Optical Glasses

Optical frames with signature metal T at the temple features blue light filter lenses designed to reduce eye strain from digital screens. 100% UV protection Blue block light filter lenses Case and cleaning cloth included Acetate Made in Italy SIZE 56mm lens width 14mm bridge width 140mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND After 10 years of serving as the Creative Director for several international luxury fashion houses, Tom Ford launched his own line of optical frames, sunglasses and beauty in 2005. The following year he debuted menswear, and in 2010, women's ready-to-wear. His sleek, tailored aesthetic has since catapulted him to mega-brand status.