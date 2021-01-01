From sexy hair

Blonde Sexy Hair Bright Blonde Shampoo - 33.8 Oz., One Size

Description

This Violet Shampoo cleanses and helps counteract brassiness, stay bright and keep hydrated. This product is free of SLS and SLES Sulfates*. Free of SLS and SLES Sulfates* Chamomile Honey Quinoa*SLS (Sodium Lauryl Sulfate) and SLES (Sodium Laureth Sulfate) are sulfates commonly known to be harsh and potentially damaging to the vibrancy and longevity of hair color.How to use: Lather, rinse and repeat if necessary. Use as often as needed to maintain color in between salon visits.Hair Type: Color TreatedConcerns: Color ProtectionFluid Ounces: 33.8 oz.Ingredients: Gluten FreeFormulation: LiquidCountry of Origin: Made in US

