Blood Group Vodka Positive Russian Humour Saying T-Shirt

Funny vodka motif and vodka saying "Blutrupp Vodka Positive" for men and women who love Vodka. Favourite Russian drink at parties or celebrations. Russian saying for all who have vodka in the blood. Perfect for the hen party, bridal night or club. Great gift or gift idea for birthday or Christmas for people with humour who like to drink and drink. Funny Suff saying for always full people who have to overdo it. Vodka love humour design for the next full noise Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem