PatBO Blossom Tie Front Crop Top in Purple,Pink. - size S (also in XS, L) PatBO Blossom Tie Front Crop Top in Purple,Pink. - size S (also in XS, L) Poly blend. Front tie closure. Lightly padded shoulders. Buttoned cuffs. Made in Brazil. PBTO-WS24. TOP18211US. PatBO is a Brazilian brand that captures the vibrant energy of South America through its artfully hand-embroidered Ready-To-Wear and Swim Collections. A dedication to preserving the art of craftsmanship is the essence of PatBO and a guiding principle of our Founder & Creative Director, Patricia Bonaldi. Each design is expertly handmade in the brand's atelier by a team of local artisans who are empowered by the skills they have acquired through PatBO.