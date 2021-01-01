Blossoms Black And White Champleve Enamel Resilience Earring Disk

Adorn the Foundrae link base earrings with this black and white Champleve enamel disk. The bold disk is accented with a feminine blossoms design. Thread the center of the disk through the fine base drop earrings. Shown on the single base link earring, sold separately. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed in Champleve enamel and diamonds. Diamonds total 0.02 carats. Disk measures 3/8-in. in diameter (10mm). Create your own Ear Story by mixing and matching lengths and disks. Shop the entire collection here.