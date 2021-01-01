Blouse Grey Silk

The oversized cut off the Shirt captivates with its shimmering gray silk. It looks very elegant worn casually over trousers or skirts. The shirt closes with a button strip at the front and dark mother-of-pearl buttons. There is one button found on each cuff. The shirt has a serious stand-up collar that can be worn also open. The shirt hangs particularly sumptuously at the back thanks to a pleat beneath the rear yoke. Total length: 66 cm Button Strip: 56 cm Sleeve length: 62 cm 34 (XS): Bust 100 cm, Waist 103 cm 36 (S): Bust 104 cm, Waist 107 cm 38 (M): Bust 108cm, Waist 111 cm 40 (L): Bust 112 cm, Waist 115cm 42 (XL): Bust 116 cm, Waist 119 cm