Blouse Grey Silk

$284.00
In stock
Buy at shoptiques

Description

The oversized cut off the Shirt captivates with its shimmering gray silk. It looks very elegant worn casually over trousers or skirts. The shirt closes with a button strip at the front and dark mother-of-pearl buttons. There is one button found on each cuff. The shirt has a serious stand-up collar that can be worn also open. The shirt hangs particularly sumptuously at the back thanks to a pleat beneath the rear yoke. Total length: 66 cm Button Strip: 56 cm Sleeve length: 62 cm 34 (XS): Bust 100 cm, Waist 103 cm 36 (S): Bust 104 cm, Waist 107 cm 38 (M): Bust 108cm, Waist 111 cm 40 (L): Bust 112 cm, Waist 115cm 42 (XL): Bust 116 cm, Waist 119 cm

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com