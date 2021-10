" Blow Me !"- This blow me merch is perfect for all dandelion flower lovers, if you like dandelion with its beauty, simplicity and fun appearance then you would surely love this blow me merch for gifts. If you are someone who loves dandelions, appreciates dandelion flowers, dandelion art, flower artwork and blow me appearance merch then you would literally love this blow me merch perfect for gifts! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem