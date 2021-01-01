Bluetooth 50 Headphones Wireless Over Ear Gaming Homeschooling Headset 24Hrs Playtime Deep Bass microphone for.

[Headphones on, World off] advanced noise reduction technology quells airplane cabin noise, city traffic or a busy office. A valuable noise cancelling headphone in protecting your ears from excessive noise. So you can focus more on what matters. The clean and crisp sound resolution will give you a lively music experience wherever you are. [Led Display] 7 Different color of led display, 24 hours of battery life when charged fully. [Unrivaled comfort, easy-carrying] with its adjustable headband and cloud-soft protein ear pads, The wireless headphones are lightweight and can be worn over long times. The practical folding design makes them a great travel companion. Hi-fi sound & CAPTIVATING bass] 40mm large-aperture drivers deliver riveting sound and a thumping bass. It is designed for stereo headphones. Provide you a more pleasant music time. [Hd mic, hands-free calls] making calls has never been this personal and efficient.