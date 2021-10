Block out all the distractions and listen to your favorite music or podcast via with superior sound and maximum comfort with the IAHN40B iLive Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones. Enjoy moments of relaxation, quiet the background noise, and drift away into musical bliss. When you want to be connected to the ones around you, turn off the active noise canceling to stay engaged. Built-in microphone allows you to take phone calls or be tuned in to virtual meetings.