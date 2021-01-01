Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones On Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Headset, Foldable Wired/Wireless, Soft Memory-Protein Earmuffs, Built-in Mic 699d.

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING - Internal precision noise reduction headphones circuitry effectively eliminates up to 85% of background noise, such as avoids airplane cabin noise, city traffic or a busy office, makes you focus on what you want to hear, enjoy your music, movies and videos. NOTE: ANC works best at reducing consistent Low Frequency Background Noise, like engine sounds, metro noises, large crowds etc. The Active Noise Canceling function can work well both in wire and wireless mode. Hi-Fi STEREO SOUND: Dual 40mm large-aperture driver units and Bluetooth 4.1 Tech provide more stable transmission speed, lower latency and better audio output. The high quality of headphones ensure a high quality auditory experience featuring rich bass, as well as powerful and balanced sound. WIRELESS AND WIRED MODE AS YOU WISH: These ANC headsets can support Wireless and Wired Mode to meet your needs everywhere. Build-in high performance rechargeable safe battery provides up to around 20Hrs playing ti