From clever mojo games

Bluetooth earpiece Mini S530 HandsFree Bluetooth Single Earbuds Headset Earphones for iPhone Samsung Galaxy and Other Smart Phones Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

NEW GENERATION: Bluetooth V4.1 and 4.0 smart chip, efficient and stable data transmission, Compact and ultra Light Design Stereo Bluetooth earpiece. Hands free for you to do everything with the earpiece. LONG-LASTING:50 MAh rechargeable polymer battery provide up to 2 hours talking time(music time:2 hours;standby time:120 hours). AWESOME COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with Any Bluetooth-Enabled Devices, supporting connecting two devices at the same time. BUILT-IN MICROPHONE: Invisible, smallest and one-button design. Digital noise-cancelling provides high quality clear and natural voice. You DO NOT even feel its existence, but it does. Compatible With iPhone 6 Plus 6 5 5S 5C 4 4S / iPad 4 3 2 Air 2 Mini 3 2 / Samsung Galaxy S6 S6 Edge S5 S4 S3 Note 4 Note 3 Note2 / LG / Nokia / Lenovo / Sony / Black Berry / HTC and All Other Bluetooth-enabled Android IOS Smartphones and Tablets

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com