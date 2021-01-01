Bluetooth Headphones CT7 Cat Ear LED Light Up Wireless Foldable Headphones Over Ear with Microphone and Volume Control for.

CT-7 is a kids wireless bluetooth headphones with a lighting theme. We wish to bring joy into every family, to add a touch of fun in our daily life. This kids headphone combines elements of music, lights, color together, the cat-ear with Red/Blue/Green LED embedded can blink and changes color with the rhythm. With the glowing Cat cartoon at the side can let you take a step away from your usual self and let every other knows how great you are feeling. Bluetooth 5.0: Powerful 40mm speaker with the bluetooth 5.0 technology, providing you the needs for quality natural sound and strong bass while keeping convenient. Once you done the matching, you can save the hassle for matching again. Just power on the headphone and it will connect to your device. Connection status will be shown on screen of smart-phone, and voice reminder available for battery level. ON/OFF LED Light: Press and hold the M button for 3 seconds to turn the LED on or off. When