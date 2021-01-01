SANUME Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earphone Waterproof 8D HiFi Sound Binaural Call Earbuds Sports Noise Cancelling Headphones

Multi-functional key, support switch songs, phone call, volume control and wake up voice assistant. Built in high definition microphone, intelligent noise reduction, high quality call. With digital led display, you can know the remaining battery life and the time at a glance. Wireless double ear design, left and right ear channel separation. You can use the headset exclusively, or use them in pairs. Light and mini size, convenient to carry. Semi-in-ear design, fit well to your ear canal and provide you long wearing comfort.