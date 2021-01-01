Billboard Bluetooth Headphones with Wireless Quick Charging Dock, Black

WIRELESS OVER-THE-EAR HEADPHONES: Advanced Bluetooth technology provides a full range of audio quality and extreme bass for up to 8 hours of playtime CORDLESS DESIGN: Cord-free design with built-in mic offers hands-free calling for convenient operation while on the move MULTIPLE LISTENING OPTIONS: Can be connected to non-Bluetooth enabled devices with the included AUX cable COMFORTABLE: Padded ear cups provide comfortable all-day wear at the office, at home, at the gym, or while traveling, and they fold down for convenient storage QUICK CHARGING DOCK: Charges headphone in just 10 minutes so you can keep the music playing without untangling cords, and advanced circuitry prevents overheating and overcharging